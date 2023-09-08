Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Schindler from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Schindler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.75.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schindler
Schindler Stock Performance
About Schindler
Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schindler
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.