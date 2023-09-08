Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Schindler from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Schindler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.75.

Schindler Stock Performance

About Schindler

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.40. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $150.96 and a fifty-two week high of $244.30.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

