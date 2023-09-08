Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SDMHF stock opened at $289.55 on Wednesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $230.80 and a 52-week high of $378.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.20.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

