Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BYD Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BYDDY stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. BYD has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $71.70.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

