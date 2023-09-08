Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
BYD Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of BYDDY stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. BYD has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $71.70.
BYD Company Profile
