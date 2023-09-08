Samuel (Sam) Swanell Buys 252,825 Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) Stock

PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBHGet Free Report) insider Samuel (Sam) Swanell bought 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$403,255.88 ($260,165.08).

PointsBet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

