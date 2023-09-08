Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Safehold traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 24902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 65,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Safehold during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Safehold by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 39.19 and a current ratio of 39.19.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -14.33%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

