RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, AlphaValue cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.89.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

