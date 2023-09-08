Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $191.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $168.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.37. Repligen has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $235.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,454,000 after purchasing an additional 662,807 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $76,155,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $67,008,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

