Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $81.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

