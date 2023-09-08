Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Sector Perform

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HKMPF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.73) to GBX 2,175 ($27.47) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,100 ($26.52) to GBX 2,350 ($29.68) in a report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,740 ($21.98) to GBX 2,100 ($26.52) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.73) to GBX 1,900 ($24.00) in a report on Friday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

