Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$47.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.77.

Parkland Stock Up 2.7 %

PKI stock opened at C$39.09 on Wednesday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.9519231 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

