Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 578,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after buying an additional 480,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 619,751 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

