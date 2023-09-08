Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPMG Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $14,270,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $3,888,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.