Rosenblatt Securities Increases Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target to $49.00

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 9,246.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.