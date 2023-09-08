Roku’s (ROKU) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.76. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.