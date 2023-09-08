Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $83.73, but opened at $92.89. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roku shares last traded at $92.99, with a volume of 7,258,577 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Roku from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,487,351. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

