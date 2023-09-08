Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $89.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Roku by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 632,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,747,000 after purchasing an additional 400,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Roku by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 85.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

