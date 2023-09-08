Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.76. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,487,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after buying an additional 1,674,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 263.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after buying an additional 1,667,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.