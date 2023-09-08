Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. Roku’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

