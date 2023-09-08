ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$0.55 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s current price. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.85 price target on ROK Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

ROK Resources stock opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. ROK Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.55.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

