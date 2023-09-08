Reviewing Westrock Coffee (WEST) and Its Competitors

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Westrock Coffee to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee’s rivals have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60% Westrock Coffee Competitors -55.99% -853.84% -19.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $888.17 million -$55.19 million -7.67 Westrock Coffee Competitors $11.00 billion $1.60 billion 53.77

Westrock Coffee’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Westrock Coffee and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Westrock Coffee Competitors 180 1251 1597 35 2.49

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Westrock Coffee’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westrock Coffee has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

