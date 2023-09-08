Reviewing Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) and Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) and Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Legend Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Legend Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.21%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $860.40 million 0.65 $204.23 million $11.65 1.62 Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Legend Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Oil and Gas. Legend Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tsakos Energy Navigation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Legend Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 38.61% 30.73% 13.84% Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Legend Oil and Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Legend Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. in November 2010. Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.