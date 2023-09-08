Reviewing Stornoway Diamond (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) & Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Stornoway Diamond (OTCMKTS:SWYDF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Stornoway Diamond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stornoway Diamond 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 183.33%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Stornoway Diamond.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 2.22% 5.60% 4.62% Stornoway Diamond N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Stornoway Diamond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Stornoway Diamond shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Stornoway Diamond’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.62 $3.10 million $0.01 60.06 Stornoway Diamond N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -0.06

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Stornoway Diamond. Stornoway Diamond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Stornoway Diamond on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Stornoway Diamond

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

