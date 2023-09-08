Reviewing Renesas Electronics (RNECF) & The Competition

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Renesas Electronics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renesas Electronics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renesas Electronics N/A N/A 0.64 Renesas Electronics Competitors $51.44 million -$15.43 million 520.99

Renesas Electronics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Renesas Electronics. Renesas Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A Renesas Electronics Competitors -69.17% -21.54% -11.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Renesas Electronics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renesas Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Renesas Electronics Competitors 189 820 1251 4 2.47

As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential downside of 0.88%. Given Renesas Electronics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renesas Electronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Renesas Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Renesas Electronics competitors beat Renesas Electronics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions. The company also provides buffers, haptic drivers, data compression, industrial Ethernet, IO-link line driver, memory interface, optical interconnect, photocouplers/optocouplers, power line communication, signal integrity, telecom datacom and interface, USB switches and hubs, and wireless connectivity products. In addition, it offers bus switches, first-in, first-out, memory interface, legacy memory interface, multi-port and SRAM memory, and standard logic products; and battery management, DC converters and power modules, discrete power devices, linear regulators, MOSFET and motor drivers, multi-channel power management ICs, USB type-C and power delivery, and wireless power. Further, the company provides modulators and demodulators, transistor arrays, and variable gain amplifiers, as well as RF amplifiers, attenuators, mixers, switches, and synthesizers; and environmental, flow, light and proximity, position, humidity, biosensors, and temperature sensor products, as well as senor signal conditioners products. Additionally, it offers space and harsh environment products and wireless connectivity products. Renesas Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

