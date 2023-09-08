Reviewing P3 Health Partners (PIII) and Its Competitors

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for P3 Health Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 163 309 0 2.62

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 111.14%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -136.76% -192.17% -18.55%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.57 billion -$96.55 million 17.86

P3 Health Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

P3 Health Partners peers beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

