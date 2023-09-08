Reviewing Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) & Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) and Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Lowe’s Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haverty Furniture Companies 7.35% 24.67% 10.95% Lowe’s Companies 6.48% -58.56% 18.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haverty Furniture Companies $1.05 billion 0.46 $89.36 million $4.29 6.89 Lowe’s Companies $97.06 billion 1.39 $6.44 billion $10.16 22.99

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Lowe’s Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Haverty Furniture Companies. Haverty Furniture Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lowe’s Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Haverty Furniture Companies and Lowe’s Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lowe’s Companies 2 12 13 0 2.41

Haverty Furniture Companies currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.75%. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus target price of $237.66, suggesting a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Haverty Furniture Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Haverty Furniture Companies is more favorable than Lowe’s Companies.

Dividends

Haverty Furniture Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Lowe’s Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Haverty Furniture Companies pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lowe’s Companies pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies beats Lowe’s Companies on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its website. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, and renters. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe's Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

