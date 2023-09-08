Reviewing Chesswood Group (CHWWF) and Its Peers

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) is one of 100 public companies in the “Credit Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Chesswood Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chesswood Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A Chesswood Group Competitors -9.95% -8.12% 0.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chesswood Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesswood Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Chesswood Group Competitors 130 545 1142 15 2.57

Dividends

Chesswood Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 111.16%. As a group, “Credit Services” companies have a potential upside of 37.84%. Given Chesswood Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chesswood Group is more favorable than its peers.

Chesswood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Chesswood Group pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Credit Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.0% and pay out 43.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesswood Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chesswood Group N/A N/A 5.52 Chesswood Group Competitors $204.80 million -$1.04 million 97.93

Chesswood Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chesswood Group. Chesswood Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Chesswood Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chesswood Group peers beat Chesswood Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada. It also provides home improvement and other consumer financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Chesswood Income Fund and changed its name to Chesswood Group Limited in January 2011. Chesswood Group Limited was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

