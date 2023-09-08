Reviewing Blink Charging (BLNK) and Its Rivals

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) is one of 11 public companies in the “Miscellaneous transportation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Blink Charging to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Blink Charging has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blink Charging’s competitors have a beta of 1.82, meaning that their average stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous transportation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Blink Charging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous transportation equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $61.14 million -$91.56 million -1.60 Blink Charging Competitors $2.16 billion $28.20 million 4.13

This table compares Blink Charging and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blink Charging’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blink Charging and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 3 1 0 2.25 Blink Charging Competitors 13 280 366 25 2.59

Blink Charging currently has a consensus price target of $17.29, suggesting a potential upside of 377.51%. As a group, “Miscellaneous transportation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 33.58%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -132.55% -35.41% -25.69% Blink Charging Competitors -111.99% 23.68% -13.91%

Summary

Blink Charging competitors beat Blink Charging on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through direct sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

