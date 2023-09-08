Reviewing Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) & Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innodata and Auddia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Innodata alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $79.00 million 3.95 -$11.94 million ($0.30) -36.77 Auddia $110,000.00 63.22 -$6.90 million ($0.57) -0.61

Auddia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innodata. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auddia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

40.5% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Innodata shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Innodata and Auddia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -10.77% -43.47% -16.72% Auddia N/A -201.30% -128.03%

Volatility & Risk

Innodata has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innodata beats Auddia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services. This segment also provides a range of data engineering support services, including data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data extraction, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that offers marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.