REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on REV Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
REV Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.81 on Friday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $762.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.
