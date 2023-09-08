Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Shares of ROIC opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,557 shares in the company, valued at $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 44.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 59,699 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,342,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 30,719 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.7% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

