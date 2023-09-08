Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

ROIC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.