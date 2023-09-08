ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

RMD stock opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. ResMed has a one year low of $149.19 and a one year high of $243.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $94,984,212.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,579,339. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

