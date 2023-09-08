Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Reliance Worldwide’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24.

In related news, insider Brad Soller acquired 10,000 shares of Reliance Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.01 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of A$40,050.00 ($25,838.71). In related news, insider Brad Soller acquired 10,000 shares of Reliance Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.01 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of A$40,050.00 ($25,838.71). Also, insider Ian Rowden acquired 15,000 shares of Reliance Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.67 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,975.00 ($35,467.74). Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

