Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10,411.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.