Regency Centers Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a report released on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.
Regency Centers Price Performance
Shares of REG opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Regency Centers Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Regency Centers by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,147 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.
Regency Centers Company Profile
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
