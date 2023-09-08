Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (RXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 520.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 418,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,451,845 shares in the company, valued at $65,501,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 418,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,622 shares of company stock worth $4,055,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

