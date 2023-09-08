RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $239.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.36. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

