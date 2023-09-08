Raymond James Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Raymond James restated their sector perform rating on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,140,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 153,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

