Raymond James Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $104.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRT. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.50.

FRT opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

