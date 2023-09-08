Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $3.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Roberts bought 22,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,840.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,232 shares in the company, valued at $310,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 582,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 4,801.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 218.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 864,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 593,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

