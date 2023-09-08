QUASA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,147.50 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 43.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $124,372.54 and approximately $1,147.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,833.79 or 1.00061771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0010548 USD and is down -9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,147.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

