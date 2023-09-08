Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised by Zacks Research

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

VNO stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 366,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 37,769 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

