Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Vornado Realty Trust Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE VNO opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.47. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 76,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.