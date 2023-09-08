Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Issued By Raymond James

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a report released on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of CCJ opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. Cameco has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521,454 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $117,233,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

