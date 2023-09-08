Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Novartis AG Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Novartis in a report released on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NYSE NVS opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $209.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

