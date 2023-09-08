Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Issued By Zacks Research

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.37%.

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

