Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Raised by Analyst

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE RDY opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.4877 dividend. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

