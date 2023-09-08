Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lowered by Analyst

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a report issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

TSLA opened at $251.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

