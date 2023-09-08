Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

