PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.